BLACK WIDOW: Natasha Romanoff Strikes A Pose (Again) On A Badass New Poster For The Marvel Studios Movie

2021 has been a good year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with three Disney+ TV shows, but that big screen experience is coming back next month with Black Widow!. Of course, those of you who aren't ready to return to theaters will be able to watch it from the comfort of home on Disney+'s Premier Access service, but regardless of how you choose to experience Black Widow, we now have an awesome new poster. As you can see, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff is put front and centre in her new white costume...striking a familiar pose!