It’s fair to say that Gavin Williamson has a bit of ground to make up with Mumsnet users. They are still recovering from a gruelling 15 months in which parents were driven to their wits’ end trying to deliver lessons at home, public exams were (to put it politely) stuffed up, and pupils were at best hugely disrupted, and at worst left vulnerable and isolated. Given all this, the Secretary of State for Education’s proposals for new guidance on mobile phones in schools are subject to more than a little scrutiny on the Mumsnet forums.