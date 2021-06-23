Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lewis Brisbois Partner Sanctioned for Showing Jury Inadmissible Evidence. Was It Deliberate?

By Angela Morris
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA partner in Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith argues that a judge’s $5,000 sanction against him was too harsh, because he only accidentally showed a jury a piece of unadmitted evidence that the judge had ruled was not for the jury’s eyes. But the opposing side countered that the disclosure...

Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Afternoon Briefs: Internet research is costly for juror; bar dues claim partly resurrected

Federal juror’s internet research cost over $11K. A federal judge in New Jersey has held a juror in contempt and fined him more than $11,000 for conducting internet research on a case, despite warnings against such conduct. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler of the District of New Jersey had declared a mistrial after learning that the juror shared his internet findings with other jurors. The juror had researched a patch on the uniform of an immigration officer after fellow jurors suggested that it was a trade union logo. The juror said the patch was a white supremacist logo. The defendant was accused of resisting an immigration arrest. The fine represented the costs associated with empaneling the jury. (Law360, U.S. attorney’s office press release, Reuters)
Miami, FLLaw.com

Bad News for Kluger Kaplan in Fight for $1M in Attorney Fees: US 11th Circuit Rules Against Law Firm

Bad news for two Miami attorneys and their law firm. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled that litigators Abbey Kaplan and Steve Silverman, and their law firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine in Miami were not entitled to over $1 million in attorney fees and lost revenues in their defense of a $14 million claim brought by a separate entity against them, which the Nautilus Insurance Co. refused to defend.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Keys To Success For Remote Patent Hearings And Trials

With courts and agencies going remote over the past year, attorneys have had to learn, practice, and polish their virtual presentation skills. This change in forum is particularly challenging for intellectual property and patent lawyers going before the courts and Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), with hearings and trials often involving a mix of evidentiary presentations, witness explanations, direct examinations, and cross-examinations live on video.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Roberts and Barrett Part Ways on State Immunity in the 'Original Constitution'

Since becoming chief justice in 2005, John Roberts Jr. has led the U.S. Supreme Court in some of its most difficult decisions involving the U.S. Constitution’s structure—an area of special interest to him. On Tuesday, freshman Justice Amy Coney Barrett, just one vote short of a majority, offered a competing vision of the original “plan of the Convention.”
LawTelegraph

‘Smoking gun’ file shows SFO missed key evidence in Serco trial collapse

The Serious Fraud Office prosecuted two former Serco executives after overlooking board papers that backed up their claims that they were not culpable for an elaborate scheme to conceal millions of pounds in profits from government contracts, newly released evidence shows. A criminal trial against Nicholas Woods and Simon Marshall...
LawLaw.com

Consumer Outrage Knows No Borders: Lessons from the Global VW Clean Diesel Litigation

Back in April 2019, the RAND Corporation and Stanford Law School brought together an impressive group of legal minds from around the globe to discuss the litigation springing out of Volkswagen’s “clean diesel” emissions scandal. Not to get too starstruck here, but the group of about 40 of lawyers, regulators, judges, and academics included U.S. District Senior Judge Charles Breyer of the Northern District of California, who oversaw the multidistrict litigation targeting VW in the U.S., Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, whom the judge appointed as lead counsel for the plaintiffs, VW’s lead defense counsel Robert Giuffra Jr. of Sullivan & Cromwell, and mediation guru Kenneth Feinberg, whom the company hired to devise a compensation fund for consumers who bought or leased the affected vehicles.
Personal FinanceLaw.com

Sontchi Rejects Majority View on Test to Determine Whether a Business Trust Is an Eligible Debtor

What law determines whether a “business trust” may be an eligible debtor under Chapter 11? There is a split of authority as to whether the law of the jurisdiction in which the trust resides or federal common law controls. The weight of authority is in favor of applying federal common law. However, in In re EHT US1, Case No. 21-10036 (CSS), 2021 WL 2206507 (Del. Bankr. June 1, 2021), Chief Judge Christopher Sontchi disagreed with the majority consensus and held that the law of the jurisdiction in which the trust is organized will govern.
BusinessLaw.com

How a Pa.-Based Boutique Firm Became a Go-To Cybersecurity Fixer

Since it was founded in 2016 by insurance lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Chester County-based law firm Mullen Coughlin has been growing a roster of Big Law talent while amassing a growing share of the cybersecurity legal market. The midsize firm, which represents companies defending against and responding...
