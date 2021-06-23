Lewis Brisbois Partner Sanctioned for Showing Jury Inadmissible Evidence. Was It Deliberate?

Back in April 2019, the RAND Corporation and Stanford Law School brought together an impressive group of legal minds from around the globe to discuss the litigation springing out of Volkswagen’s “clean diesel” emissions scandal. Not to get too starstruck here, but the group of about 40 of lawyers, regulators, judges, and academics included U.S. District Senior Judge Charles Breyer of the Northern District of California, who oversaw the multidistrict litigation targeting VW in the U.S., Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, whom the judge appointed as lead counsel for the plaintiffs, VW’s lead defense counsel Robert Giuffra Jr. of Sullivan & Cromwell, and mediation guru Kenneth Feinberg, whom the company hired to devise a compensation fund for consumers who bought or leased the affected vehicles.