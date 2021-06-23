Cancel
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding Thursday night

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms from Thursday into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Thursday at 4 PM through 7 AM Friday. Our primary threats from this system will be damaging winds, flooding, hail, and a spin-up tornado or two.

