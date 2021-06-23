WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding Thursday night

Waking up to patchy dense fog across the area. Any fog will clear by mid-morning with highs reaching the low 90s under sunny skies this afternoon. Isolated storm chances today and tomorrow. A cold front will begin to dig into the area from the north late Thursday into Friday. Showers will begin in the mountains late Thursday with more widespread rain and storms for the rest of the area Friday. Cooler temps will also be in focus with highs reaching the upper 70s Friday and low to mid 80s for the weekend. The good news is that the front looks to dig a little further south reducing Saturday rain chances and keeping the 4th of July dry. Temps will build early next week.