WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding Thursday night

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. Target Area: Esmeralda; Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Nye County in south central Nevada East central Esmeralda County in south central Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 453 PM PDT, a thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds was located 7 miles southeast of Goldfield, or 22 miles south of Tonopah, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect very strong winds that could produce blowing dust and rapidly reduce driving visibility. * Locations impacted include Lida Junction, Scottys Junction and Goldfield. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH