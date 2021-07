Proponents of trickle-down economics argue that cutting taxes for the wealthy or large corporations benefits everyone because their extra money can be invested to create more jobs or pay higher wages. Of course, it’s dubious whether this actually makes any economic sense, but such a top-down approach does work in other fields, like the automotive industry. Case in point: the Hyundai Palisade. With oodles of refinement and an upscale interior, it’s one of our favorite three-row SUVs. Now, the Palisade’s all-around excellence trickles down to the smaller Santa Fe, which has been significantly updated for 2021.