That some things go wrong in childbirth is a tragic reality for too many families; some deaths and life-altering injuries just cannot be avoided. Giving birth is not without risk.But too many families are living with the torment of knowing what happened to them was entirely avoidable and, worse still, that the NHS tried to hide the truth from them, causing them to have to fight for years to get answers.The latest revelations, over the scale of failings in maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, serve to underline the systemic failures now being revealed in maternity units across...