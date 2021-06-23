Using Year-to-Date Reviews as a Retention Tool

Highlight and elevate agent performance—and your company’s value—through mid-year reviews. As the half-way point in the year approaches, it is a good time for managers and broker/owners to prepare to engage in their agents’ success through mid-year reviews.It does not matter whether specific agents are overperforming or underperforming; this is an opportunity to assist in your agents’ success while reinforcing your value to their business. A mid-year review will highlight the tools and advantages of your company that have helped high-producing agents achieve their year-to-date sales, and will also allow you to add value to underperforming agents by recommending company tools that will turn their year around.