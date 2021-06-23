Paratroopers drop into the desert at dawn as UK sends warning to Russia
British paratroopers dropped into the desert at dawn on Wednesday as the UK joined forces with Jordan in a military warning to Russia. Some 150 soldiers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade boarded two C-130 Hercules at the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus before jumping 800ft down into the barren terrain outside Amman, where they simulated an attack on a town, intended to “demonstrate to adversaries, such as Russia with its interests in Syria, our capabilities and commitment to Jordan”.www.telegraph.co.uk