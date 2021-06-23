Paratroopers drop into the desert at dawn as UK sends warning to Russia

Few of the world’s waterways witnessed as much naval history as the Mediterranean Sea. Mariners such as ancient Greeks, Germanic Vandals, European crusaders, Barbary corsairs, and even the U.S. Navy, operated in those waters as they developed the strategy and tactics of naval warfare. In the watery sandbox of the Mediterranean, maritime states rose and fell, innovated and adapted, and conceived and refined technology that enabled the first ocean travel in human history. Legendary sailors from Odysseus to Nelson learned their trade and earned their fame in the glittering waters of the Med. For more than 100 years over the 19th and 20th centuries, the sea was dominated not by one of the many local powers, but instead by the relatively distant island nation of Great Britain.