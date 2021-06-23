Cancel
Military

Paratroopers drop into the desert at dawn as UK sends warning to Russia

By Danielle Sheridan,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish paratroopers dropped into the desert at dawn on Wednesday as the UK joined forces with Jordan in a military warning to Russia. Some 150 soldiers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade boarded two C-130 Hercules at the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus before jumping 800ft down into the barren terrain outside Amman, where they simulated an attack on a town, intended to “demonstrate to adversaries, such as Russia with its interests in Syria, our capabilities and commitment to Jordan”.

www.telegraph.co.uk
