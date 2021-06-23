Cancel
SEAT Expands Wireless Full Link Across Renewed Line-Up

Cover picture for the articleSEAT's wireless Full Link allows users to connect their mobile devices to the vehicle’s infotainment system wirelessly and bring their digital eco-system into the vehicle. Contact lists, music, podcasts, and mapping systems are all available, and can be accessed in a controlled, intuitive, safe manner that won’t distract drivers from the road, using either the infotainment system or the integrated steering wheel controls.

