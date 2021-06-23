SEAT Expands Wireless Full Link Across Renewed Line-Up

TLDR: From home or the road, the DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot can easily keep up to 10 devices connected to WiFi at once. A mobile hotspot can get you out of a lot of jams. As hard as it may be to believe, there really are still places where WiFi remains hard to come by. While that’s an inconvenience if you’re trying to post a picture to Instagram or check on your favorite boutique’s store hours, it can be a lot more than annoying for business professionals, remote workers, or entrepreneurs who need to be connected at all times.