NEW VIDEO: The Golden Chip – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

By Collin
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare sight today, ICs dressed in gold & ceramic once roamed the land. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.

blog.adafruit.com
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Slider Trinkey #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mini slide pot!. The Slider Trinkey is the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, NeoPixel glow, and a 35mm long 10KΩ slide potentiometer. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an ATSAMD21 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. One pin of the microcontroller connects to the middle of the slide potentiometer as an analog input. Another connects to two NeoPixel LEDs. The third pin can be used as a capacitive touch input. A reset button lets you enter bootloader mode if necessary. That’s it!
Electronicsadafruit.com

New Products 06/23/21 feat. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Flora Wearable Ultimate GPS Module: This module is the best way to add a GPS to your wearable project. It’s part of the Adafruit Flora series of wearable electronics, designed specifically for use with the Flora motherboard. Installed on the PCB is the latest of our Ultimate GPS modules, a small, super-thin, low power GPS module with built in data-logging capability! This module’s easy to use, but extremely powerful:
Computersadafruit.com

New 3D Models on @GitHub @adafruit @ecken #3DPrinting

Hey folks! This week I committed a few new parts to the 3D parts repo on github. Below is a list of the new parts. You’ll find each part has a few file formats to choose from. Hope your find them helpful, thanks!. QT RP2040. NeoKey 1×4 QT. 1.54in TFT...
Astronomyadafruit.com

Photographs from the Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here are some of the best photos of the 2021 solar eclipse, from around the world, from the UK’s Science Focus:. While other parts of the northern hemisphere got to witness the so-called ‘ring of fire’ (where a visible outer ring of the Sun’s disk can still be seen behind the moon), here in the UK we had to make do with a still-impressive partial disappearance.
Cell Phonesadafruit.com

Five Years Ago, Apple Released a Comic Book of the App Store Review Guidelines

We can’t believe this was already 5 years ago! Via MacStories. That’s right, a comic book, divided into five chapters covering each of the sections of the guidelines. According to App Store Review Guidelines History, a site that has been tracking changes to the guidelines since 2014, WWDC 2016 saw a reduction from 30 to just five sections: Safety, Performance, Business, Design, and Legal. However, despite the simplified structure, the word count of the guidelines increased from around 5,000 words to over 6,000.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Micro ATX Motherboard Passes First Test

The devs behind the Neotron Pico, a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered ATX motherboard project that we first covered in April, unveiled the first prototype board in a recent update. Jonathan Pallant posted pictures to Twitter of a freshly manufactured PCB ready for testing. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects use...
Electronicsadafruit.com

1000 Oscillator Megadrone #MusicMonday

Our favorite DIY music inventor over at LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER has made the drone to end all drones. He linked up 1000 oscillators and set them loose. It is deep magic.
Computersadafruit.com

Closed Source Libraries in the Arduino Library Manager

There are approved-by-Arduino closed source Libraries in the Arduino Library manager, we recently saw the following library added – MCHPTouch Library for Arduino, and did not know how this worked. We asked Arduino to clarify if this was part of any policy that only applies to Arduino, or if it...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Crack the Case With 5 SFF Detectives #SciFiSunday

Another fun list from Tor.com. Harrison Ford famously called his third most iconic SF/Fantasy role “a detective who doesn’t do any detecting”. But Deckard, like the movie around him, is not about plot and Ford is playing less a character than the entire concept of the hard-bitten, morally compromised, hard drinking gumshoe. Yes, it’s all about the trenchcoat and the mood and the atmosphere. But what mood. What an atmosphere. What. A. Trenchcoat.
Video Gamesadafruit.com

AR pinout overlay for the Adafruit Circuit Playground Bluefruit #AR

I made a quick small project over the weekend. I’ve always wanted to make an AR pinout overlay for the Adafruit. Circuit Playground Bluefruit…not because it’s needed, just because I wanted to 🤷🏾‍♂️ and I also wanted to control it using an AR UI since I haven’t seen that before…
Electronicsadafruit.com

Kitty Toe Bean Keypad with Color TFT

Build the cutest four-button mechanical keypad with the Adafruit QT Py RP2040 and a 1.54in TFT display. Using CircuitPython, you can turn this into a USB macro pad or a MIDI controller. Designed to look like a kitty paw, this four-button keypad is 3D printed and uses mechanical key switches....
Electronicsadafruit.com

Two RTCs with Stemma QT!

Time to do a few more QTifications. Here are our two most popular RTCs, converted over to our favorite format. The PCF8523 (low cost) and the DS3231 (high precision). Both will have the coin cell holder on the bottom for long-lasting replaceable CR1220 coin batteries. Tick tock, these will be in the store soon!
Video Gamesadafruit.com

VIDEO: Speak & Spell Redux

A recent “re-release” of Speak & Spell looks familiar and plays the same sorts of games…not through emulation, but as a modern re-creation. Sadly, it lacks the original’s swagger. Let’s look inside to see if there’s any hack potential!. Detailed views of the interior in this previous blog post. Can’t...