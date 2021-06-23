Only 41 cases of delta plus variant – which shut down travel to Portugal – found in UK

In PLOS Genetics, an international team led by investigators at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai-led team tracks transcriptomic features in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), highlighting an apparent driver role for enhanced expression of MAGEA3, a gene coding for the cancer testis antigen MAGE-A. The researchers saw significant cancer testis antigen expression variability within individual HCC tumors when they did RNA sequencing on samples collected across multiple regions in 44 HCC tumors from a dozen individuals. From these results and follow up analyses on larger patient cohorts and mouse models of disease, the authors found that higher-than-usual expression of MAGEA3 and other cancer testis antigens coincided with cancer progression and relatively poor survival outcomes. "This study adds data to a growing field of evidence in support of MAGEA3 as a driver of tumor progression and a potential novel therapeutic target in human cancer," they conclude. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.