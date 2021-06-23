Cancel
Only 41 cases of delta plus variant – which shut down travel to Portugal – found in UK

By Henry Bodkin,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 41 cases of the so-called delta plus, or Nepal variant, have been found in the UK, despite ministers blaming it for their decision to shut down travel with Portugal. Public Health England revealed on Wednesday that the number of cases identified by genome sequencing had less than doubled in the three weeks since the controversial decision.

