SSP Beer Hall debuts in former Perennial space — "the first beer hall and NFT gallery in the world"

Notes: Kölsch style ale brewed for Buffalo Wild Wings. look: 4.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. 22 ounce tall glass on draft filled at Buffalo Wild Wings in Canton. Pours a slightly hazy golden yellow color with a 1-2 finger dense and rocky off white head with fantastic retention, that reduces to a small cap that lasts. Thick soapy lacing clings on the glass, with a moderate amount of streaming carbonation retaining the cap. Fantastic appearance. Aromas and flavors of lemon, pear, apple, cracker, white bread dough, herbal, floral, grass, wood, pepper, and yeast earthiness. Some corn-like DMS fruitiness, but not overwhelming. Light herbal, floral, woody, grassy, peppery bitterness on the finish. Lingering notes of lemon, pear, apple, cracker, white bread dough, herbal, floral, grass, wood, pepper, and yeast earthiness. Very nice robustness and balance of pale malts and light-moderate earthy hop/fruity yeast flavors; with a great malt/bitterness balance, and no lingering hop astringency after the finish. Fairly crisp/clean finishing. Nicely clean lagering, not overly fruity/yeasty. Light-moderate increasing dryness from lingering bitterness and carbonation. Medium-plus carbonation and light-medium body; with a very smooth, moderately bready/grainy, and fairly sticky mouthfeel that is great. Zero warming alcohol as expected of 5%. Overall this is a very nice kolsch style. All around nice robustness and balance of pale malts and light-moderate earthy hop/fruity yeast flavors; very smooth, crisp, clean, and refreshing to drink with the mellowly bitter/drying finish; nicely soft feel. Clean grains, and balancing noble hops, with restrained fruity yeast. Minimal residual sweetness with crisp dryness. A very enjoyable offering, and impressively well made style example as expected of the brewery.