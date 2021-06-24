Cancel
Restaurants

SSP Beer Hall debuts in former Perennial space — "the first beer hall and NFT gallery in the world"

By Photo: Sunset Squares/Instagram
hoodline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs businesses in Mid-Market and SoMa slowly come back to life, the Namu Gaji/Namu Stonepot/Sunset Squares team of Dennis Lee, David Lee, and Daniel Lee are opening up SSP Beer Hall (59 9th Street) — the newly named beer hall, pizzeria, pop-up venue, and NFT gallery that they announced earlier this year. Also, there's a Sunset Squares Slice Shop opening on Divisadero, in the former Namu Stonepot space.

hoodline.com
