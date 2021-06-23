Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Crystal, MN

SERVANT LEADER: Retiring Lake Crystal superintendent listened to all views

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 7 days ago

LAKE CRYSTAL — After every school event, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Supt. Tom Farrell stayed to help the custodial crew put away the chairs and risers.

That’s just one example of Farrell’s servant leadership style, says LCWM Elementary School Principal Dan Beert.

“His servant leadership has been a great role model for not only me, but our entire district,” Beert said. “We all chip in and do what is best for our students, and that is definitely something he has led by example with.”

After an unprecedented end to nearly a decade of leading Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Public Schools, Farrell is retiring with no regrets.

“LCWM is in a good place with stable enrollment, solid finances and excellent facilities,” he said.

The superintendent is retiring at the end of the month. Community members are invited to a goodbye celebration on Thursday.

While sending off Farrell guests also can meet Mark Westerburg, the district’s next superintendent. Westerburg is moving from northern California, where he was superintendent of the Willits Unified Public School District.

Farrell came to LCWM in 2012, according to The Free Press archives. He previously was superintendent of Bird Island, Olivia and Lake Lillian schools and before that a principal in Windom.

After over 40 years in education, Farrell said he is ready to “step aside and give someone else an opportunity to lead.”

He says he is looking forward to spending more time with family but will continue to be involved in the community.

Beert noted Farell’s membership in a number of community organizations is another example of his servant leadership. Farrell recently completed a term as president of the Lake Crystal Lions Club.

District staff and School Board members said building relationships was one of Farrell’s greatest strengths.

“The internal working relationships and the community support at LCWM are probably at some of the strongest levels that I have witnessed in my 32 years on the School Board, and a lot of the credit for that goes to Tom’s leadership,” said Kent Thiesse.

“I have appreciated his genuine care and concern for the staff, students and members of our district, and his ability to remember the smallest details about individuals and conversations that he’s had,” said his assistant Karissa Hall.

“When he asks you how you’re doing, he means it, and he will remember the conversation, down to the kids’ names.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sms7H_0adPVzI500
Supt. Tom Farrell celebrated this spring with fellow district retirees Laurie Jacobs and Kim Lau. Courtesy LCWM Schools

Colleagues and School Board members said Farrell’s accomplishments have included managing enrollment growth, leaving the district in a better financial position then when he started, expanding vocational class offerings, and helping start a child care center that is opening later this summer.

Enrollment in the district increased by over 12% during Farrell’s tenure. Thiesse said Farrell realized growth was coming and in 2014 he led a successful $12 million referendum request that funded expansion of the elementary school and the secondary school with new classrooms and gymnasiums.

Farrell said his greatest challenge and accomplishment was enduring the pandemic and meeting the evolving learning models and state safety protocols.

“I am very proud of the optimism and persistence that our staff, students and families demonstrated throughout the pandemic,” he said. “Our staff members worked hard to make our school experience as positive as possible for students and families throughout this most challenging period.”

Colleagues said the pandemic showcased his ability to listen and plan.

“He presented a plan that incorporated all of the input, addressed the concerns, and provided a safe approach while allowing elementary students to return to in-person learning all year,” School Board Chair Linda Leiding said.

“Tom was the leader who listened to all perspectives, valued others’ feedback and input, and did what was best for the students,” Hall said, “all while following the guidelines and strict requirements put in front of him. This wasn’t something uncommon though, as that was his general practice.”

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
296
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Lillian, MN
State
California State
City
Lake Crystal, MN
City
Windom, MN
City
Crystal, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Servant Leadership#Lcwm Elementary School#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.