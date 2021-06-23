SERVANT LEADER: Retiring Lake Crystal superintendent listened to all views

LAKE CRYSTAL — After every school event, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Supt. Tom Farrell stayed to help the custodial crew put away the chairs and risers.

That’s just one example of Farrell’s servant leadership style, says LCWM Elementary School Principal Dan Beert.

“His servant leadership has been a great role model for not only me, but our entire district,” Beert said. “We all chip in and do what is best for our students, and that is definitely something he has led by example with.”

After an unprecedented end to nearly a decade of leading Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Public Schools, Farrell is retiring with no regrets.

“LCWM is in a good place with stable enrollment, solid finances and excellent facilities,” he said.

The superintendent is retiring at the end of the month. Community members are invited to a goodbye celebration on Thursday.

While sending off Farrell guests also can meet Mark Westerburg, the district’s next superintendent. Westerburg is moving from northern California, where he was superintendent of the Willits Unified Public School District.

Farrell came to LCWM in 2012, according to The Free Press archives. He previously was superintendent of Bird Island, Olivia and Lake Lillian schools and before that a principal in Windom.

After over 40 years in education, Farrell said he is ready to “step aside and give someone else an opportunity to lead.”

He says he is looking forward to spending more time with family but will continue to be involved in the community.

Beert noted Farell’s membership in a number of community organizations is another example of his servant leadership. Farrell recently completed a term as president of the Lake Crystal Lions Club.

District staff and School Board members said building relationships was one of Farrell’s greatest strengths.

“The internal working relationships and the community support at LCWM are probably at some of the strongest levels that I have witnessed in my 32 years on the School Board, and a lot of the credit for that goes to Tom’s leadership,” said Kent Thiesse.

“I have appreciated his genuine care and concern for the staff, students and members of our district, and his ability to remember the smallest details about individuals and conversations that he’s had,” said his assistant Karissa Hall.

“When he asks you how you’re doing, he means it, and he will remember the conversation, down to the kids’ names.”

Supt. Tom Farrell celebrated this spring with fellow district retirees Laurie Jacobs and Kim Lau. Courtesy LCWM Schools

Colleagues and School Board members said Farrell’s accomplishments have included managing enrollment growth, leaving the district in a better financial position then when he started, expanding vocational class offerings, and helping start a child care center that is opening later this summer.

Enrollment in the district increased by over 12% during Farrell’s tenure. Thiesse said Farrell realized growth was coming and in 2014 he led a successful $12 million referendum request that funded expansion of the elementary school and the secondary school with new classrooms and gymnasiums.

Farrell said his greatest challenge and accomplishment was enduring the pandemic and meeting the evolving learning models and state safety protocols.

“I am very proud of the optimism and persistence that our staff, students and families demonstrated throughout the pandemic,” he said. “Our staff members worked hard to make our school experience as positive as possible for students and families throughout this most challenging period.”

Colleagues said the pandemic showcased his ability to listen and plan.

“He presented a plan that incorporated all of the input, addressed the concerns, and provided a safe approach while allowing elementary students to return to in-person learning all year,” School Board Chair Linda Leiding said.

“Tom was the leader who listened to all perspectives, valued others’ feedback and input, and did what was best for the students,” Hall said, “all while following the guidelines and strict requirements put in front of him. This wasn’t something uncommon though, as that was his general practice.”