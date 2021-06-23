They’ve arrived: Giant Cranes from Shanghai

Did you see them?

Off in the distance in the middle of Boston Harbor, three giant cranes aboard a cargo ship headed towards Conley Terminal in South Boston on Tuesday morning. Looking eerily similar to Imperial Walkers from Star Wars, the new low profile Neo-Panamax cranes will allow Boston to handle larger ships, more New England importers and exporters to connect with the global marketplace, and facilitate future growth at Conley Terminal.

Scoop on the cranes

Two of the cranes are 205 feet tall with a lifting height of 160 feet and can reach 22 container rows wide, and are the tallest low profile cranes in the world.

The other crane is 145 feet tall with a lifting height of 100 feet.

These new cranes will efficiently service larger container ships holding 12,000-14,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

You can learn more about the new cranes and the new berth at the terminal here.

Images via Devon Bailey