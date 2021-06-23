Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Enter to win this epic Amazon entertainment giveaway while also donating to charity

By Greta Good
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, having a solid personal technology setup is absolutely essential. With so much time at home, you might as well have the entire process streamlined. Whether you're working or playing, or both, Amazon is just the best platform that encompasses it all. Plus, Amazon products tend to last much longer than any other brand out there. While it's the best and the brightest out there, it does often come with a pretty steep price tag.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Amazon Echo Dot#Fire Hd#Music Education#Amazon Com#Dolby Vision Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Charitiescoinspeaker.com

SafeEarth Announces $200k+ in Charity Donations This Year

Users of SafeEarth can enjoy the benefits offered by DeFi whilst preserving the delicate balance of the world. Today, the project announces it has successfully issued donations in excess of $200,000 to various user-selected charities and projects that range from cleaning the ocean to enabling access to healthcare and education for children. A staggering amount of positive feedback and goodwill has allowed this company to thrive at what it does best. Helping those who need an extra boost. Without the donations made by SafeEarth, these organizations might not have been able to continue carrying out the good work that they do. Within weeks of launch, SafeEarth has done more on this planet than most. And this is just the start. With the ways things are going, the next year is going to give a push that a lot of these charitable funds need. And you get to choose! Where else do you get to influence such an important distribution of funds and when was the last time you got a say in something like this?
Charitiesrecordgazette.net

Raise money for charity by shopping Amazon

Charity Week 2021 is over, but you can still support local charities, just by shopping!. That’s right, if you buy anything from Amazon, you can choose to support the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust, which distributes grants to two dozen local registered 501(c) nonprofit organizations in the San Gorgonio Pass area.
AdvocacyNorwalk Hour

Win AirPods, a MacBook Pro, and More by Donating to Charity

People look at you weirdly if your texts come up green on their phone. That should tell you everything you need to know about how Apple has nestled its way into the collective consciousness. Apple is the technology of the cool and trendy. Apple is also, however, the technology of...
Charitiesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Donate to Charity for Your Chance to Win a $5,000 Amazon Prize Package

Amazon does a little bit of everything these days. Heck, Jeff Bezos is even casually going to space next month. But while Amazon provides many services for all aspects of our lives — from entertainment to education to security and more — you sure do wind up spending a lot of money with them.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Free Gear Fridays: Epic NEMO Backpacking Giveaway

Here at GearJunkie, we test a lot of gear. We are fortunate to test cutting-edge new products. Now, we want to give you the chance to win some gear too. This week, one lucky winner will receive an epic backpacking kit from NEMO worth over $1,800!. Prize Bundle. Specs. Born...
ShoppingMetalSucks

Enter Our HIGH ON FIRE Mega Bundle Giveaway

High on Fire has been delivering thick riffs for over twenty years, and we are so excited to team up with eOne Music and Metal Injection to offer our visitors the chance to get one hell of an awesome collection. We’re celebrating the sixth anniversary of High on Fire’s landmark...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Forever Entertainment enters publishing agreement with Nintendo

Polish developer Forever Entertainment has entered a publishing agreement of some sort with Nintendo, it has been reported in Poland. Details are vague, and the developer has been involved in producing many games over the years. Notably, Forever Entertainment brought Panzer Dragoon: Remake (and soon sequel Zwei) to Nintendo Switch, and it is currently working on publishing House of the Dead: Remake. It is also producing unspecified remakes of classic Square Enix games.
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): As the world struggles with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than tuning into some good music? Amazon Prime Music's latest launch could work as the perfect stress buster amid the health crisis.
Technologymixmag.net

A new vinyl subscription service is coming to Amazon

Following a resurgence in vinyl sales over the last few years, Amazon has now launched a vinyl subscription service. The Vinyl Of The Month Club, which remains US-only for the time being, celebrates the “golden era” of music focusing on 70s and 80s classics by dishing out the biggest hit records of the time. Amazon aims to make the distribution of typically rare records easier for collectors.
Musicknowtechie.com

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are getting some free Disney Plus

We all love free stuff, right? Well, if you’re an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you can get a few months of Disney Plus for free, and it’s not limited to just new subscribers. Yes, even existing users get some free stuff this time, although it’s fewer months than for new customers.
NFLinsideradio.com

News Bites: John Facenda, SiriusXM/MINI, Amazon Music Unlimited, RAB.

News Bites for June 29... ...The late John Facenda, the longtime voice of NFL Films whose career began in Philadelphia radio in 1952, is honored with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. “For nearly 20 years, John Facenda’s resonant voice was, and even today still is, synonymous with the power, strength and character of the NFL,” Hall of Fame President David Baker said in making the announcement. Jack Facenda will accept the Rozelle award on his father’s behalf Aug. 6 during enshrinement weekend.
Technologycollegecandy.com

Amazon’s Newest Service is Now Offering…Vinyl Records?

If there is one thing that is bound to never go out of style, it’s the nostalgic appeal of a vinyl record. With the bustling progression of modern technology meeting new feats, it’s quite surprising that vinyl records haven’t been squashed out with all of the other fads of the pasts.
ShoppingPosted by
SheKnows

Hurry, Amazon Is Offering Free 6-Month Disney+ Subscriptions for a Limited Time—Here’s How to Grab The Deal

While Amazon Prime Day is now long gone, there’s no need to fret — there are still plenty more deals to take advantage of! Along with being a one-stop spot for everything you need, Amazon also houses some perks, including Amazon Music Unlimited. Now, they’re offering an Amazon Music Disney Plus deal that any and every busy parent should know about. Beginning June 28, any new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will receive a full six months of a free Disney Plus subscription. You can even get a free trial here, so you’ve got nothing to lose!