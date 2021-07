Frequent readers will recall that back in January 2018, I published an article called How to install/update Hindenburg Journalist (Pro) without Soundflower. At that time, I expressed my disappointment with Soundflower as audio middleware both to you (the readers) and to our friends at Hindenburg, and suggested the use of some paid alternatives which are much more reliable than Sounflower. Some middleware is required on macOS so that one audio app can send audio to the other, via a virtual audio device. Over three years later, Hindenburg has officially agreed with me and fortunately now includes its own virtual audio device software which is now installed with Hindenburg Journalist Pro on macOS. In fact, with the new Hindenburg installer or upgrader, there is even an option to uninstall Soundflower as part of the process, which is wonderful. Ahead I’ll cover who should use the new included Hindenburg virtual audio device and who should do something different. I’ll aso include an embedded video and add my comments.