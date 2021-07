Michigan State University Information Technology is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 AT&T Faculty-Staff Instructional Technology Awards. Since 2005, MSU IT has partnered with AT&T on these annual awards to help drive awareness of innovative uses of technology by instructors at MSU. The awards spotlight the expanding role of technology in the teaching and learning environment and the recipients and their work have continued to challenge the status quo of teaching and learning. A virtual ceremony was held on May 27 to recognize the achievements of this year’s recipients.