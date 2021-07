HARRISBURG – Big drops continue in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and there is one new death related to the virus in the Valley. In its daily update since Friday, the state Department of Health there are now just over 400 statewide hospitalizations, including 93 in the ICU and 67 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville is down to 10 COVID patients, four of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients, including one in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital has two COVID patients.