Couples Are Dealing with Post-Quarantine Separation Anxiety

The only thing worse than third wheeling is fifth wheeling. I know this because the other night I was out with my brother and his girlfriend and also my cousin and his girlfriend. Which meant each time we walked down pavements too narrow for three people I ended up tailing behind one of the couples like a spare part. Everyone made the effort to turn around and loop me into the conversations I was struggling to follow. My cousin spoke about how good at running his girlfriend is, how she passed One Direction’s Niall Horan the other day on one of her weekly marathons. My brother and his girlfriend laughed about the socially distanced date they went on during the winter, which involved tomato soup on a wet bench, and how they both thought: “I can tell I really like you because there’s not many people who would make this worth it.”