Notes: T.J. Hockenson makes NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 could be a huge year for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Though he’s already coming off a Pro Bowl season, many are expecting him to take his game to a new level this upcoming season. With a new offensive system in place, a burgeoning relationship with quarterback Jared Goff, and a shortage of other receiving options around him, Hockenson could be one of the centerpieces of this offensive attack.

Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson standing out this offseason

Former Iowa star T.J. Hockenson has flown under the radar a bit in the NFL, but he was selected to his first Pro Bowl after last season as a second-year player with the Detroit Lions. Hockenson made 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns, and the former first-round pick could be ready to emerge as one of the NFL's premier tight ends. He's only 23 years old and has a ton of potential remaining.
NFLlineups.com

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football Outlook & Value 2021

Hockenson had a very good year in his second season with the Lions. Coming out of Iowa, Hockenson was supposed to be “The Next Gronk” and did not immediately live up to expectations because of injuries. In his first game as a pro, Hockenson lit NFL Twitter on fire by catching 6 passes for 131 yards and 1 touchdown against the Cardinals. The hype quickly died down as he underperformed the rest of the season. Then, in his second year as a pro, Hockenson showed people why he was drafted 8th overall and was one of the Lions’ best pass catchers. He put up career-highs as an NFL sophomore and can reach an even higher level of play in his third season as a pro. A lot of things have changed inside the Lions’ organization, but one thing is for sure, Hockenson will be ready to run over people for new quarterback Jared Goff.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

T.J. Hockenson Ranked Top 5 Tight End Entering 2021 NFL Season

The expectations have certainly climbed for third-year tight end T.J. Hockenson. In 2020, Hockenson secured 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns. His increased productivity in Detroit's offense has not gone unnoticed, as Detroit's new general manager, offensive coordinator and several NFL analysts have expressed publicly their expectations for Hockenson to take another step forward in 2021.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

T.J. Hockenson: Is the Adoration for His Skyrocketing Value Justified?

T.J. Hockenson might have unrealistic expectations entering 2021. A 24-year-old selected as the first tight end off the board in 2018 and entering his third season, many believe he will be the focal point of the Detroit Lions passing attack after finishing as TE5 with 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns, all good for second-most on the team.
NFLUSA Today

T.J. Hockenson earns some impressive hardware at Tight End U.

T.J. Hockenson was one of many tight ends to attend the recent “Tight End University” run by Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen and George Kittle. While he was exchanging ideas and learning from his peers, the young Lions standout wound up capturing some impressive hardware. Hockenson posted a picture on his...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Star RB Named To PFF's 25 Under 25 List

If you haven't caught on by now, Indianapolis Colts' second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is gaining a ton of traction as a bonafide star in the NFL. On Tuesday, the standout running back who is coming off of a nearly 1,200-yard season in 2020, was named to Pro Football Focus's top 25 players under 25 list entering the 2021 NFL season.
NFLAcme Packing Company

Two Packers Make NFL.com’s “Best Team Money Can Buy”

NFL Media Researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno constructed “the best NFL team money can buy” in an exercise this week. With some reasonable limitations on the volume of rookie contracts allowed, Holzman-Escareno’s ultimate goal was to build the best team he could piece together using existing cap hits that still fit under the 2021 salary cap.
NFLKING-5

Top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2021: Who makes the list?

NEW YORK — We're in that slight summer lull in the NFL between mini camps and the start of training camp, so it's a perfect time for some position rankings. Typically, there's a lot of agreement at least who the top few quarterbacks in the NFL are at this time and that includes Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.
NFLYardbarker

Chris Lindstrom makes PFF’s Top 25 Players Under 25

As you can see, Lindstrom is one of five linemen to make the cut but one of only two guards. PFF also gave him respect earlier in the offseason when they named him the 12th best at his position overall. The Falcons have a couple of question marks across their offensive line, and they might have even more in the coming years, but Lindstrom looks like he will be a staple in Atlanta for a while. With Alex Mack now in San Francisco, he could become the leader of this group as early as this season.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams 25-and-under team: Jordan Fuller

In this series we take a look at 14 players for the Los Angeles Rams 25 years old or younger who could be considered foundational or impact players. The skinny: Selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, Fuller had a productive rookie season. The Ohio State product earned a starting job at safety out of training camp, finishing with 55 combined tackles, five pass break-up and three interceptions in 12 starts. With defensive play caller from last season in safety John Johnson III joining the Cleveland Browns in free agency, Fuller will be counted on to take on more of a leadership role. With Johnson gone, Fuller said he’s working on strengthening his mental approach to the game this offseason. Fuller also switched to his college No. 4 from No. 32 this year. “I definitely take that on my shoulders and all the DBs as a group have to take that on,” Fuller said about the loss of Johnson. “He was a great leader, a great communicator and really, really smart. That’s kind of the reason I want to work on my Football 101, learning the ins and outs of the game because John was great at that.”
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

DJ Moore Lands in PFF's Top 25-Under-25 List

Pro Football Focus recently released their top 25 NFL players under the age of 25 and on that list, Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore checked in at No. 14. Moore ranks just ahead of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Bears LB Roquan Smith, and Chargers QB Justin Herbert. However, he does sit one spot behind Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb who hauled in 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback. Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No Miami Dolphins included in PFF's 25 under 25 list for 2021

The Miami Dolphins’ current roster is one filled with young talent. Just how high their stars will rise is still up for debate, as the influx in new blood into the Dolphins’ organization is still only in its infancy. Miami has added a plethora of rookies over the last two offseasons — and while the hope runs high that those players will go on to achieve great things, there is still much uncertainty in their current forecast as NFL players.
NFLSteelers Depot

Minkah Fitzpatrick Makes NFL.com’s Under-25 List

As has become common anytime there’s been an “under-25” list made the last two offseasons, Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is included. Sure enough, NFL.com’s Nick Shook’s latest list includes him, writing this about the Steelers’ ball-hawking centerfielder. “Fitzpatrick makes an appearance on this list for the second year in...