Quick scouting report on Milwaukee Brewers call-up Jake Cousins

By David Gibson
brewcrewball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Cousins was recently called up from AAA Nashville to pitch out of the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen. In his debut outing, he was impressive. Covering two innings in relief on June 21 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he gave up nothing while striking out 5. If that is what we can expect from the 26 year old righty then the Brewers’ front office will have found one more diamond in the rough to make a significant contribution to this team.

