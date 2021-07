According to property site Daftie, Ireland home prices are now 13% higher than a year ago. Yet, there continues to be a split between trends in Dublin and trends elsewhere. In Dublin, prices rose by 8.4% in the year to June 2021, the fastest rate of inflation since early 2018, but price increases outside the capital have been roughly twice as large. In Cork, Limerick and Waterford cities, listed prices were between 14.3% and 15.5% higher in the second quarter of 2021 than a year previously, while in Galway city, prices rose 12.6% in the same period. Outside the main cities, prices rose by an average of 16.5% year-on-year, with Wexford and Waterford county seeing the largest increases, at just over 21%.