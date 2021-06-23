Cancel
Premier League

Report: Inter Milan Make Alonso Priority Despite Hakimi Going To PSG

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Inter Milan have identified Marcos Alonso as their priority signing for the left-back position, even though Achraf Hakimi is set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea.

Chelsea were in talks with Inter Milan about offering Alonso in a deal for Hakimi, however Inter preferred a straight up cash only deal.

According to Di Marzio, via Sempre Inter, the Nerazzurri have made the left side of their squad a priority in the upcoming transfer market and Alonso is the top target for the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiVDR_0adPUQU900
PSG are set to win the race for Hakimi Photo By ReporterTorino / LiveMedia (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Alonso was offered to Inter previously but it is thought that the club will still try to sign the Spaniard regardless of the outcome of the Hakimi transfer saga.

Inter Milan were struggling with their finances but they believe that the sale of Hakimi for €70 million will ease their burden and allow them to sign a left-back this summer.

However, whether Chelsea are willing to do business with Inter Milan following the Hakimi transfer is yet to be seen.

With the Blues missing out on Hakimi the wingback, Thomas Tuchel's could turn his attention to Adama Traore for the wingback role.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

