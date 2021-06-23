Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sweet N Low

By Nate Handy
pitcherlist.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe not-fun truth of the dynasty world is top prospects cost more than the squeeze. There are only so many teenagers and young twenty-somethings debuting and soaring to elite heights out the gates…like hardly any, ever. The average super outlier talent making the bigs usually needs more time to grow into a productive fantasy asset. Yet we are obsessed with getting the next Juan Soto. This obsession extends into absurdity.

www.pitcherlist.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Willie Calhoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Baseball Cards#Rockies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bets of the Day — July 2

Ryan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball. With Coors Field as the backdrop, the Rockies are rolling out Chi Chi González whose 13.8% K rate, 6.36 xERA, and .384 xwOBA are all in the bottom 3% via baseball savant. After being muted last night, this is a prime spot for the Cardinal’s offense. And the other side of this game should also feature plenty of scoring opportunities as the Rockies at home are an offense worth backing with a .350 team wOBA in that split, trailing only the Reds and Blue Jays. They’ll face Johan Oviedo who, similar to his counterpart, has a well-below average 17.8% K rate combined with a loud .362 xwOBA allowed. He’ll also be backed by a Cardinal’s pen that has allowed a ton of baserunners, their relievers combining for a 9% K-BB% (worst) and 1.40 WHIP (tied for seventh highest). With a potential slugfest ensuing, there is some extra value in going after the alternate total.
MLBpitcherlist.com

SP Future Schedules – Week 14

As the MLB All-Star Break fast approaches, many schedules have taken a new outlook. Virtually all arms will see some form of ample rest—a blessing for some and a curse for others—but until then, here are the arms that have the best and worst road ahead:. Great Schedules. Dallas Keuchel...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays: Rich Hill with epic meltdown in dugout

Life isn’t bad for Rich Hill right now. He is 6-2 with a mid-3 earned run average. He has struck out more batters than innings pitched. His team, the Tampa Bay Rays, entered his latest start 15 games over .500 while leading the Wild Card standings. Hill is 41 years...
MLBaustinnews.net

MLB roundup: Trea Turner ties cycle record as Nationals roll

Trea Turner went 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle for the third time in his career to lead the host Washington Nationals to a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Turner's triple in the sixth inning off Michael Wacha made him the fourth player in the major leagues' modern era (since 1900) to post three career cycles. Adrian Beltre, Bob Meusel and Babe Herman accomplished the feat before Turner, who was celebrating his 28th birthday Wednesday.
MLBballparkdigest.com

2021 MiLB Best of the Ballparks, Low-A moves to Sweet Sixteen

The biggest upset came when fans chose #24 seed Five County Stadium (Carolina Mudcats) over #9 seed Riley Park (Charleston RiverDogs) Receiving the most votes in contested brackets: Atrium Health Ballpark (Kannapolis Cannon Ballers), SRP Park (Augusta GreenJackets), LECOM Park (Bradenton Marauders), Ticketreturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark (Myrtle Beach Pelicans) and Jackie Robinson Ballpark (Daytona Tortugas). So we move on to the Sweet Sixteen!
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Hold Up 7/1: Ranking the Top 90 Relievers for Holds Every Thursday

After a rocky first half of the season, it appears as if Devin Williams may be turning a corner on his 2021 season, but I think we can all give up hope on seeing anything like he did in 2020 again. That was always a longshot to begin with, but Williams has proved this year that he in fact is human, and while he continues to pile up the strikeouts, he also continues to allow baserunners at a high rate. Williams June was fantastic from an ERA (1.64) and K (20) standpoint, but he allowed eight hits and eight walks over just 11.1 innings of work. The walk rate is for himself to figure out, as he needs to adjust to hitters not chasing his changeup as much, but as far as the hits go, I think it’s safe to say he’s been getting a bit unlucky in that category. There was almost no way he’d replicate his .194 BABIP from last year again, but I think given his hard-hit rate, a .322 BABIP does seem higher than expected. I think he still remains a strong hold and for those of you who have been patient, hopefully, the second half pays off.
MLBMLB

Grandal hits 2 of 6 Sox HRs in 'beatdown'

CHICAGO -- The White Sox entered a 13-3 demolition of the Twins Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field with 18 straight runs scored without a home run. They had not cleared the fences since Yasmani Grandal’s solo shot off Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning on June 25 vs. Seattle. That mode of offense changed greatly against Minnesota.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Send Guerrero, Semien, & Hernandez to All-Star Game

The Toronto Blue Jays will have plenty of players to cheer for at the 2021 MLB All-Star game. Toronto led all Major League clubs with three players selected to the game as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien, and Teoscar Hernandez all earned starting All-Star game honors. Guerrero will hold down...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Brandon Crawford deserves Home Run Derby consideration

I mean, I laugh because I joke around about it a little bit seeing the guys who are participating," Crawford said, "because I have more homers than a few of them. That's how good Crawford has been in 2021. Through Tuesday's games, the National League leaders were Fernando Tatis Jr. (25), Kyle Schwarber (25), Ronald Acuna, Jr. (21), Jesse Winker (19) and Javier Baez (18).
Baseballpitcherlist.com

Wacky Leagues Week 12: Three’s a Crowd

To make up for the lack of an interview last week (and I guess also to make up for next week when I’ll be out of town) today you get a twofer! I talked to the two-headed monster of Guillotine, Austin Bristow II and Michael Ajeto!. Asher Dratel: Standard opener:...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Top End Bass

On a night that saw So. Many. Disasters, I wanted to give appreciation to a guy who continued being that underrated stud to your team, Chris Bassitt. He was granted another outing against the Rangers and took full advantage via 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 Hits, 1 BBs, 7 Ks (11 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 102 pitches), doing his normal thing of sinkers for strikes + a decent mix of four-seamers, cutters, and curveballs to keep batters at bay.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman voted All-Star Game starters

The Braves’ two face-of-the-franchise players will be starters for the National League in this month’s All-Star Game. Outfielder Ronald Acuna and first baseman Freddie Freeman were voted starters at their position, MLB announced during a special on ESPN Thursday night. “Incredible, great accomplishment for Freddie and Ronald,” manager Brian Snitker...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yasmani Grandal hits 2 of White Sox’s 6 home runs in 13-3 rout of Twins

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox hit six home runs Wednesday — including two by Yasmani Grandal — in a 13-3 victory against the Minnesota Twins in front of 16,803 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Brian Goodwin, Andrew Vaughn, José Abreu and Gavin Sheets also went deep as the Sox won...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches From Wednesday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 948 – Turner’s Huge Day, Urias Surging

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. José Urquidy to IL (5:20) Harrison Bader returning for Coors series (8:54) Chris Sale nearing rehab (14:25) Tony Santillan sent to AAA (21:50) Michael Kopech returns, back to bullpen (24:17) Best...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Wednesday 6/30/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBNBC Washington

Kyle Schwarber Thinks Trey Mancini Is Built for the Home Run Derby

Schwarber thinks Mancini is built for the Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. He may not be participating in the Home Run Derby himself, but Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber has one slugger in mind who he thinks stands a good chance of winning this year: Trey Mancini.
ABC News

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani lead way for All-Star Game starters

Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. are heading to their first All-Star Game -- as starters. The three headline stars of 2021 dominated the second phase of fan voting at their respective positions to earn starting spots for the 91st All-Star Game scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Guerrero and Tatis were the leading vote-getters in each league, while Ohtani finished with the second-highest percentage in the American League.