Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

John Terry is One Step Closer To His Chelsea Managerial Dream

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea legend John Terry has taken one step closer to landing his 'dream' job at the Blues after completing the final qualification on the coaching ladder.

The 40-year-old is currently Dean Smith's assistant coach at Aston Villa, working there since his retirement from football in 2018.

The former defender kept it no secret that the Chelsea job would be his 'dream' one day and took to social media to update his followers on his progress up the coaching ladder.

Posting on Instagram the Chelsea hero said: "I'm delighted to have completed my UEFA Pro Licence with the FA.

"I have loved and enjoyed the journey where I have met and learnt from some great people on the course.

"A huge thank you to all the FA Staff who have been superb in supporting us all the way through. Dream big JT."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7X8a_0adPUIfZ00
John Terry is Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Terry made 717 appearances for Chelsea during his time with the club, winning 18 trophies in 19 years before moving to Aston Villa in 2017.

Chelsea appointed Terry's former teammate and fellow Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as manager in 2019 but under two years later he faced the sack.

However, Terry was impressed with what Lampard acheived in his first season at Chelsea.

What did John Terry say about Frank Lampard and his future?

“I look at Lamps (Frank Lampard) and Stevie (Gerrard) and the success they’ve both had.

"Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable.

"My ambition is very clear - there's an end goal for me and that's managing Chelsea Football Club.

"My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Community Policy
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
138
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dean Smith
Person
John Terry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Football Club#Rangers#Fa#Lamps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAchatsports.com

John Terry has his Pro Licence - he will surely be a manager soon

As John Terry proudly posed with his UEFA Pro Licence certificate this week - the highest level coaching qualification available in Europe - one couldn't help but wonder what the future has in store for the former Chelsea and England captain. If his long-time Blues team-mate Frank Lampard was under-qualified...
Premier LeagueBBC

Are Tottenham back to square one in managerial search?

Tottenham's managerial search is becoming the long-running saga of the summer - serving up plenty of twists and turns with a seemingly unending list of candidates. Gennaro Gattuso was the latest name linked with the vacancy that has existed since Jose Mourinho was sacked on 19 April - but within a day the Italian was no longer being considered.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Kai Havertz Looking Forward to Wembley Battle

Chelsea Champions League winner Kai Havertz is looking forward to coming up against England in what will be a 'special game' for the youngster following his first season in the Premier League. Havertz is one of three players in the German squad to face England on Tuesday, with Timo Werner...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Giroud Sends Entourage to Sort Chelsea Future

AC Milan have already agreed a contract with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud with the French International's agents working to make sure the move happens, a report claims. It has previously been reported that Giroud has already accepted a contract with AC Milan despite a clause being triggered to extend his Chelsea contract in April.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Crystal Palace Interested in Tammy Abraham

Crystal Palace have expressed interest in Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The Chelsea forward has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel towards the end of last season and only featured a handful of times since Tuchel took over from former boss Frank Lampard in February. Sunday World...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Timo Werner's Agent Confirms Chelsea Future

Chelsea striker Timo Werner's agent has confirmed his future at the club. Werner finished his first campaign in London with 12 goals and 15 assists on the way to winning the Champions League. The German international, who is currently at Euro 2020, has attracted interest from Real Madrid this summer.