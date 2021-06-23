John Terry is One Step Closer To His Chelsea Managerial Dream

Chelsea legend John Terry has taken one step closer to landing his 'dream' job at the Blues after completing the final qualification on the coaching ladder.

The 40-year-old is currently Dean Smith's assistant coach at Aston Villa, working there since his retirement from football in 2018.

The former defender kept it no secret that the Chelsea job would be his 'dream' one day and took to social media to update his followers on his progress up the coaching ladder.

Posting on Instagram the Chelsea hero said: "I'm delighted to have completed my UEFA Pro Licence with the FA.

"I have loved and enjoyed the journey where I have met and learnt from some great people on the course.

"A huge thank you to all the FA Staff who have been superb in supporting us all the way through. Dream big JT."

John Terry is Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Terry made 717 appearances for Chelsea during his time with the club, winning 18 trophies in 19 years before moving to Aston Villa in 2017.

Chelsea appointed Terry's former teammate and fellow Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as manager in 2019 but under two years later he faced the sack.

However, Terry was impressed with what Lampard acheived in his first season at Chelsea.

What did John Terry say about Frank Lampard and his future?

“I look at Lamps (Frank Lampard) and Stevie (Gerrard) and the success they’ve both had.

"Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable.

"My ambition is very clear - there's an end goal for me and that's managing Chelsea Football Club.

"My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four."

