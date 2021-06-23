Cancel
Today was nice - but rain is in the forecast. Kevin explains

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was nice - but rain is in the forecast. Kevin explains.

EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: Hot & Humid Today

Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temps in the low 90ss. Isolated t-showers are likely through the afternoon and evening. Scattered t-storms are likely tomorrow, especially in the evening. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings us a line of heavy rain and t-storms through the morning and midday hours.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking more unneeded rain chances today

WEDNESDAY: More showers and storms throughout the day. More of us will get in on the action this afternoon but you’ll want the umbrella for either commute. Highs will only top out in the low 80’s with cloud cover and rain chances around. TONIGHT: Showers and storms could start to...
EnvironmentKFVS12

Better Chances of Rain Today and Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the low 70s and an few isolated upper 60s. It will remain very humid through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Heat index values could still reach the mid 90s later today. A few isolated showers are possible during the mid/late morning, but there will be higher chances of scattered/storms this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. Precipitation will continue over night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves closer to the Heartland. This will bring additional storms through Thursday before the front moves through closer to the evening hours. We could see a range from 1″ to 2.5″ of rain by Friday morning.