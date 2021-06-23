Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Implement a Work-From-Anywhere Growth Strategy Using a Hybrid Hub-and-Spoke Model

By Adam Horlock
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out of the pandemic, many businesses are looking for options to tap into new markets without a large overhead or additional employees. There are new ways to accomplish this by blending some pre-pandemic strategies with new, work from anywhere approaches. Try a hybrid hub-and-spoke model for potential expansion by using a flex/coworking workspace provider. While hub-and-spoke is a strategy that businesses of all sizes have used for years, now is the time for many businesses to implement the foundation of hub-and-spoke, but adjusting with hybrid, flexible measures to ensure growth in ever-changing markets.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Monitors#Business Hours#Office Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessCommercial Observer

Capital One Moves to Permanent Hybrid Work Model for Employees

Capital One Financial Corp. will allow its global workforce, some 52,000 employees, to operate in a hybrid work environment, designating two days a week as virtual workdays, according to a letter that CEO Richard Fairbank sent to workers this week. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company employs approximately 10,000 people...
Career Development & AdviceStamford Advocate

Top HR Leaders and Employees Agree: Flexible Work is Here to Stay

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. With U.S. coronavirus infections at their lowest levels since the onset of the pandemic, more Americans are making their long-anticipated return to the office. Over the course of the pandemic most companies adopted remote working to creatively combat the challenges presented by quarantines and other COVID-19 related precautions.
SoftwareSFGate

Intellitec Solutions to host virtual Dynamics 365 CRM User Group

End users to gain key learning and best practice around Microsoft Dynamics 365. Intellitec Solutions, based in Newark, DE, will hold a Dynamics 365 CRM User Group from July 13th – 15th. Leveraging off the success of their spring Dynamics User Group, this will be a virtual event conducted entirely online. Intellitec Solutions led User Groups are the Mid-Atlantic’s longest running partner led forum for end users of Microsoft Dynamics. Fueled by the success of past sessions as well as the latest updates to Dynamics 365 more than 30 clients are expected.
Milford, INinkfreenews.com

Customer Service Representative and Account Manager

The Papers, Inc. is a privately-owned commercial printing company that has served its customers for over 80 years. TPI specializes in cold web offset and sheet fed printing and also provides bindery, inserting, mailing and delivery services. TPI specializes in the printing of community and college newspapers plus general commercial...
Technologysuccessfulmeetings.com

How to Use Technology to Enhance Your Hybrid Event Strategy

With the right approach to technology, and technology vendors, planners can extend the impact of their events far beyond the gathering itself. That was among the points discussed during Northstar Meetings Group's recent webinar, "Which Technology Will Benefit Your Events Most Right Now?" The event brought together a pair of thought leaders to discuss how the latest meetings technology can enhance engagement at their events and offer the flexibility to connect with an audience whether it's in-person, virtual or a blend of the two.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

How to Craft a Content-Marketing Strategy That Works

Did you know there are nearly 93,000 Google searches every second? If you want your content to rank well within any of those relevant searches, search-engine optimization (SEO) and content marketing must be part of your strategy. But not just any optimized content works. To get the highest return on investment from your content, you must spend time creating original, evergreen content that educates readers.
Softwareaithority.com

New AppNeta Dashboards Expand Work-From-Anywhere Network Visibility

AppNeta’s Latest Platform Features Empower Fully Configurable Proactive Performance Insight From The Individual To The Entire Enterprise At Scale. AppNeta, the leading network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, announces the launch of five new Dashboards within AppNeta Performance Manager that give network teams unmatched, near real-time insight into end-user experience, anywhere users are working. These new Dashboards enable IT and network teams to scale up their management capabilities and gain a complete picture of their decentralized, hybrid workforce at the individual, team, or organization-wide level.
EconomyGreenwichTime

How to Use Work from Anywhere to Your Company's Advantage

Coming out of the pandemic, the workforce for many companies is scattered across the country with work from anywhere changing the nature of work. As a result, millions in the labor force who are working from home want options for a hybrid work model. Many in the labor force are permanently relocating to other cities and states away from the corporate headquarters or regional offices of the company. As a result, it is difficult for many companies to continue to retain top talent.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Global study from Accenture shows majority employees want "work anywhere" workforce models

As organizations around the world make plans for their people to return to the workplace, the latest research from Accenture finds that 83% of employees want a hybrid model ? where individuals have the ability to work remotely between 25% and 75% of the time. Christie Smith, Senior Managing Director – Global Lead, Talent & Organization / Human Potential is joining us with more about the global study titled, “The Future of Work: Productive Anywhere."
Economyenterprisersproject.com

4 change management strategies for the hybrid work era

In addition to expediting long-planned platform migrations and digital transformations, the pandemic forced most businesses to undergo involuntary changes, testing their abilities to deploy and manage these transitions quickly and effectively. As the world adjusts to the next normal in 2021, business leaders can anticipate more change as they accommodate...
Internetprotocol.com

Zoom is making the ‘work-from-anywhere’ future

When the pandemic shut down offices, the world of work changed. Millions of us took our laptops home and opened up modern video communication platforms like Zoom, picking up where we left off without a hitch. In the last year, users have spent more than 3.5 trillion minutes — equivalent to 6.5 million years — on Zoom calls. But what started as a stopgap measure to tide us over while we worked from home has become an integral part of the new world of work.
Washington, DCWJLA

Could hybrid work models be here to stay?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The battle over going back to the office or working from home is being fought in companies around the country as employees push for more flexibility. Major companies like Amazon and Facebook are shaking up the workplace and offering a hybrid work schedule - but some businesses are not budging, telling employees to get back to the office or else.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

5 ways a hybrid remote work model can lead to disaster

Hybrid work is more than a hot topic: Nine out of 10 organizations will be adopting a hybrid work model and combining remote work with in-office time, according to a McKinsey survey on the future of work. However, according to research, if done wrong it could lead to disasters for both the employees and derail the company’s success.
SoftwareForbes

How Hybrid Work Can Benefit From 5G

Craig Walker is the Founder & CEO of Dialpad. He has 20+ yrs experience as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, tech executive and attorney. As companies assess "back to the office" plans, many are preparing for a different kind of work environment. According to a report from PwC, less than one in five executives wants to return to the pre-pandemic office — going into a physical office five times a week. A survey from Harvard Business School found a similar sentiment among employees; 81% do not want to go back to the office or would prefer a hybrid schedule from now on.
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Hunters to allow agents to work ‘on their own terms’ under hybrid model

Hunters, part of The Property Franchise Group (TPFG), has launched a new hybrid business model that will allow individual agents to operate under licence using its brand name. Two agents have already signed up to Hunters’ Personal Agent model, which will provide a platform for agents to benefit from the brand name, while having the flexibility to work on their own terms.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Three Mistakes CEOs Make Letting Their Employees Work From Anywhere

CEO at Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility. After more than a year of remote work, it’s becoming clear that some of us may have over-promised when we told employees they could “work from anywhere.”. In theory, it’s an ideal situation for employees and employers. We have the technology...