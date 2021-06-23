‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Admits Getting Kicked Off Delta Flight for Screaming at His Wife

Delta Airlines has had an array of passenger incidents over the last month, but few have come as close as one involving Arrow star Stephen Amell. The actor admitted on Twitter Wednesday that a fight with his wife led to him getting kicked off his Monday flight from Austin to Los Angeles. “I let my emotions get the better of me,” he wrote. “End of story.” The actor was in town for the ATX Television Festival and planned to head out Monday when, on the flight, he allegedly screamed at his wife, TMZ reports. When flight attendants asked him to calm down, he refused, leading to him being escorted off the flight by an air marshal and three attendants. His wife and her friends then flew to L.A. without him. Amell wrote on Twitter that he booked a Southwest Airlines flight two hours later and traveled home. “Must be a slow news cycle,” he wrote.