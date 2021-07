The death toll of the Pacific Northwest’s catastrophic heatwave is rising as fast as its temperatures. Oregon is reporting that at least 63 people died over the weekend of heat-related illnesses, but the state’s death toll will likely rise, as the findings are only preliminary. In Multnomah County alone, home to Portland, 45 people—17 women and 27 men ages 44 to 97 (one person’s gender was not specified)—died of hyperthermia over the past five days. By contrast, only 12 people died of hyperthermia in all of Oregon between 2017 and 2019, according to the county medical examiner. Portland’s airport recorded a temperature of 112 degrees Monday, breaking the record of 108, which was set the day before.