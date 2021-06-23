Investigators trying to determine cause of blaze that destroyed $2.4 million Virginia Beach waterfront home

A waterfront home in Virginia Beach's Alanton neighborhood was destroyed in a massive fire Monday, June 21, 2021. Firefighters and a fire boat were called to the 6,800-square-foot home at about 8:20 p.m. and spent more than an hour trying to get it under control. The home, which sold late last year for .4 million, was totally destroyed. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Virginia Beach fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a major fire Monday night that burned most of a $2.4 million waterfront home.

The house — in the Alanton neighborhood on a small island near where Linkhorn Bay and Broad Bay meet — was destroyed, said Barbara Morrison, a spokeswoman for the department.

Firefighters were called to the residence at 8:20 p.m. and spent more than an hour trying to get the blaze under control. About 40 firefighters, and a fire boat, were involved.

The first units to arrive described it as a “defensive operation” because of how much of the wood house was already engulfed and additional challenges created by its secluded location. The island it sits on has one narrow road leading to it.

No one was home at the time, Morrison said, and no firefighters or other persons were injured.

The 6,800-square-foot house sold in November, according online real estate information. It was undergoing a major renovation at the time the fire broke out, Morrison said.

A log cabin built on the property in 1905 was “encompassed” in the home’s design, according to a real estate listing. The property also included an in-ground pool, pool house, private pier, boat dock and lift.

William Fulford, a contractor hired to help with the renovation, said Wednesday his crew was nearly done with its work on the house, but other contractors still had much more work to complete.

