ST. LOUIS — Quincy Street Bistro, a restaurant in St. Louis' Princeton Heights neighborhood, shut its doors effective Tuesday, according to a social media post. Owner Todd Tiefenauer, in a blog post on the restaurant's website and shared on Facebook, said that he had applied for grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. "We have hopes that those much-needed funds will come through, for us and for many others like us," he wrote. "However, faced with the growing number of issues and legal snags that the RRF has been facing, we are not anticipating hearing anything from them any time soon.