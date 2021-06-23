Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 Round Up / Wednesday 23 June: Azpilicueta Starts As Spain Smash Slovakia, Havertz Bags As Germany Draw and France Advance

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Five Chelsea players featured on Wednesday at the European Championships.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta played 75 minutes as Spain looked comfortable, putting five past a poor Slovakia side.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante all started for their countries whilst Timo Werner, Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud were named amongst the substitutes.

Who featured and what happened?

Slovakia 0-5 Spain | Group E - Matchday 3

Cesar Azpilicueta started for Spain in a must win match against Slovakia. The Spaniards sat in third place, on two points going into the game.

The Spanish side dominated the first half and should have been ahead from the penalty spot on the 12th minute. Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was brought down, but unfortunately former Blue Alvaro Morata could not beat the goalkeeper from his spot kick.

Spain found the breakthrough before half time through a Martin Dubravka own goal. Slovakia gave away possession cheaply and Pablo Sarabia hit a strike off the crossbar. The ball flew into the air as Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka tried to judge the flight of the ball but ended up palming the falling ball into the back of his own net.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte doubled the Spanish lead on the stroke of half-time, meeting Chelsea target Gerard Moreno's cross to nod home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dtur_0adPTuo200

It was more of the same in the second half as Sarabia bagged his second of the game on 56 minutes.

Sarabia then bagged an assist 11 minutes later, setting up Manchester City's Ferran Torres to score.

Spain added a fifth through another own goal as a Pau Torres header is sliced Kucka

Azpilicueta was solid throughout, although never really tested down his right-hand side but the Chelsea captain kept a clean sheet before being replaced with 15 minutes to go.

Spain advance to face Croatia in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Portugal 2-2 France | Group F - Matchday 3

A thrilling affair in Budapest ended in a draw. It was a game of entertainment, but penalties - three in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the 31st minute, slotting away from the spot after Hugo Lloris fouled Danilo in the box. 18 minutes later and France got their turn from the penalty spot in added time in the first half. Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Nelson Semedo and Karim Benzema stepped up and beat Rui Patricio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1cD7_0adPTuo200
Sipa USA

France completed their turnaround three minutes into the second-half. Benzema bagged his brace, finding the bottom corner after a sublime ball from Paul Pogba, beating the offside flag in the process.

On the hour mark though, Ronaldo got his second of the game, again from the penalty spot following a handball to tie the game up.

There were plenty of twists and turns in Group F throughout the 90 minutes, but it sees France top the group and Portugal finish third.

Germany 2-2 Hungary | Group F - Matchday 3

Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz started for Germany as they secured a draw to knock Hungary out.

It was a nightmare start for the Germans, going 1-0 down after 10 minutes to and Adam Szalai diving header.

The Hungarians battled hard to hold onto a well deserved half-time lead.

The second half saw an equaliser for the Germans and it was Chelsea starboy Kai Havertz with the goal. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi came charging out of to try and punch away a free-kick and misses the ball completely, allowing Mats Hummels to head back towards Kai Havertz who cooly finishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWL65_0adPTuo200
Sipa USA

However, moments later the Germans were behind once more. Straight from kick-off, Andras Schafer restores the Hungarian lead. A long ball draws out Manuel Neueur and Schlager beats the German to the ball, sticking his head in to fire the underdogs back in front.

Germany made it all square with five minutes to go and another Chelsea player was involved. Timo Werner, off the bench, combined with former Chelsea academy player Jamal Musiala before unleashing a shot, which deflected to Leon Goretska to drill home.

The point sees Germany, Portugal and France all advance to the next round - with England facing Germany in the next round.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Community Policy
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
137
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Olivier Giroud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#France Advance#Spaniards#Spanish#Pau Torres#Group F#Germans#Hungarians#Hummels#Chelsea Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
FIFABirmingham Star

Euro 2020: Havertz, Gosens score as Germany thrash Portugal

Munich [Germany], June 19 (ANI): Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens got among the goal-scoring chart as Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter here at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. In Group F, Germany is now at the second spot with three points from two games while Portugal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Plan N'Golo Kante Contract Offer

Chelsea are set to open talks with midfielder N'Golo Kante over a new long-term deal as the club look to tie the World Cup winner down. Kante currently has two years left to run on his existing deal and the midfielder has been pivotal in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side that went on to win the Champions League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Premier League Clubs Interested in Sergio Ramos

Two Premier League clubs, a club from Serie A and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Previous reports have linked the defender to Chelsea as the club were considering offering Ramos a contract at Stamford Bridge following his release at Real Madrid this summer.
SoccerSB Nation

WATCH: Kai Havertz draws 1-1 to Germany against Hungary

Germany are in a bit of a pickle against Hungary, with a loss to the Magyars meaning they would fail to get out of the Euro’s group stage. But they were given a glimmer of hope via Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, as he directed Mats Hummels’ header in the box to the goal in the second half of Group E’s last day match.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Target These Four Players

Chelsea are looking to build on their Champions League winning squad in the summer transfer market, and have identified four targets - with a striker being the priority. After splashing the cash last season to secure the services of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva, the spending is set to continue as Thomas Tuchel builds his squad.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Kai Havertz Looking Forward to Wembley Battle

Chelsea Champions League winner Kai Havertz is looking forward to coming up against England in what will be a 'special game' for the youngster following his first season in the Premier League. Havertz is one of three players in the German squad to face England on Tuesday, with Timo Werner...
SoccerPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Zappacosta Named as Inter Milan Target

Inter Milan are targeting Italian Davide Zappacosta to replace Paris Saint-Germain bound Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi, according to reports. Hakimi has chosen to sign for PSG ahead of the Blues and Inter have previously been linked with the Chelsea defender Zappacosta. Zappacosta signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte...