Do Not Sleep Announces Unmissable 2021 Closing Party at Amnesia Ibiza w/ Patrick Topping, Paul Woolford, Cinthie and more

Insomniac just dropped the lineup for Escape Halloween including artists like VNSSA, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Trampa, ARTBAT, and more!. We’re 117 days away from the most wonderful time of year, Halloween – and Insomniac is ready to turn our fears into a reality for two glorious days with the help of the Witch Doctor and his terrorizing circus at Escape Halloween. Set to take place October 29-30 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, the 10th edition of this renowned festival will allow those who enter the gates to immerse themselves in the thrill of the horror and supernatural production elements while also catching some stunning sets along the way.