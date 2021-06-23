Cancel
Do Not Sleep Announces Unmissable 2021 Closing Party at Amnesia Ibiza w/ Patrick Topping, Paul Woolford, Cinthie and more

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Topping, Paul Woolford and Gerd Janson, Cinthie. Archie Hamilton, Sidney Charles and Chris Stussy b2b S.A.M. Amnesia Ibiza continues to announce its long-awaited 2021 season in backwards order with news of it's always unforgettable Do Not Sleep Closing Party on October 12th. This year's much-needed celebration will be headlined by house and techno tastemakers Patrick Topping, Paul Woolford, Cinthie and Gerd Janson on the Terrace, and Archie Hamilton, Sidney Charles and Chris Stussy b2b S.A.M.

