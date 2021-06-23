As a Bend City Planner, I'm keenly aware of COVID-19's impacts to increase demand on our housing market that has raised costs for both renters and homebuyers. In the last year, the median home price increased by over 35%. We hear from our friends and neighbors about their rejected housing offer, increased rent or the house that sold in three days to a cash offer for significantly over the asking price. My hope is that we prioritize housing options for people living and working in our community in balance with our own personal interests.