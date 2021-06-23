Cancel
Bend, OR

Beer for the Mountains, Rivers, Lakes and Forests

By Brian Yaeger
Cover picture for the articleMountains, rivers, lakes and forests have long been tools to promote beer brands. Now beer is being used to promote them. Eight Oregon breweries including Bend's own Crux Fermentation Project have each created beers called The Oregon I Am in support of the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts. A land trust is a nonprofit organization that takes authority over—or in some cases ownership of—property at the behest of the private owner. They're often the places you drink beer-on-the-go while hiking, floating, birding or simply admiring.

