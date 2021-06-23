Cancel
Bend, OR

Reflect Attitudes and Behaviors Founded on Respect, Tolerance and Inclusivity

By Oscar Jesus González
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, the City Club of Central Oregon led a panel discussion on whether Central Oregon was as "welcoming" as many believe. No one mentioned that Bend became a "Welcoming City" in 2017 when it joined Welcoming America, a nationwide alliance of cities. Bend stood out from other cities in our region with a proclamation based on the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion. Each September, the city showcases a week of presentations, discussion groups, and other activities to celebrate our region's distinct cultures and traditions, called "Welcoming Week."

