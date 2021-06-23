Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pauls Valley, OK

Local helping hand goes to area 'ranch'

By Barry Porterfield bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Pauls Valley Democrat
Pauls Valley Democrat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzylD_0adPTcAC00
Seth Wadley (center) and his wife Nina and the Seth Wadley Auto Group donate $200,000 to Rob's Ranch Treatment Center in Purcell. Kelly Rose (right) and Doug Hayes (left) accept the donation on behalf of the area rehabilitation facility. (PV Democrat photo)

One very big donation from Pauls Valley is expected to make one big difference for a rehabilitation facility near Purcell working to help people recover and get back into the community.

Totaling $200,000 the donation from Seth and Nina Wadley and the Seth Wadley Auto Group will go to help Rob's Ranch Treatment Center.

“The support that Seth and Nina are providing will truly change lives by making recovery and spiritual growth more accessible for the people of Oklahoma,” said Doug Hayes, director at the Rob’s Ranch facility.

Hayes and Seth Wadley both had big smiles when gathering with others in Wadley's office at his Ford dealership in Pauls Valley to make the announcement last week.

The gift has been pledged to go toward a new 20-bed residential dormitory, which Hayes said will broaden its ability to accommodate the growing demand for drug and alcohol treatment in Oklahoma.

Wadley is quick to say it's a priority for him to make a donation to a place that works to make a difference.

“Nina and I feel very fortunate to be in a position to help a place that does so much to repair and restore families,” Wadley said.

“We hope this contribution makes a difference and empowers Rob’s Ranch to have an even greater impact in our state.”

Apparently others know the ranch is important to Wadley as some employees pitched in to make a donation of their own for Wadley's birthday this past May.

“They were thinking about what to get me for my birthday, so they put some money together from the five sites and raised over $8,700 to be donated to the ranch. They know how much Rob's Ranch means to me,” he said.

“We have 12 employees that we've hired who came from the ranch and have grown from their experience there and have done a great job for us.”

With the donation plans are to begin construction of a new 4,500 square foot dormitory later this summer.

Hayes said the ranch now has about 40 clients as this donation will allow for an upgrade that brings them together into one single facility as they work to overcome addiction.

“Some are in manufactured homes at the ranch. With this new dormitory we'll take those clients out of them. It allows us to bring in a whole client group into one place,” Hayes said.

“This could help with bonding, spending more time together as a client group. Having that is important as they help each other with their recovery.”

Pauls Valley Democrat

Pauls Valley Democrat

Pauls Valley, OK
133
Followers
20
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pauls Valley Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Purcell, OK
City
Pauls Valley, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Trump visits the South Texas border amid a shift in the region toward Republicans

Pharr, Texas (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still wants a wall on the southern border. And he said it's Democrats' fault it hasn't happened yet. On this wet, humid Wednesday on the South Texas border, Trump met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and more than 20 House Republicans and local border officials to discuss efforts to build a wall, an echo of years and campaigns past. The visit served Trump a public space to vent his frustrations, and served as an act of loyalty of sorts for the Republicans clustered around him. It also highlighted Republicans' desire to push immigration to the forefront amid the ongoing border crisis.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack

The House voted Wednesday to create a select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, in what will likely become a partisan fight over establishing the facts of the violent attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted largely along party lines, 222-190, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.)...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.