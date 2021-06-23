Local helping hand goes to area 'ranch'

Seth Wadley (center) and his wife Nina and the Seth Wadley Auto Group donate $200,000 to Rob's Ranch Treatment Center in Purcell. Kelly Rose (right) and Doug Hayes (left) accept the donation on behalf of the area rehabilitation facility. (PV Democrat photo)

One very big donation from Pauls Valley is expected to make one big difference for a rehabilitation facility near Purcell working to help people recover and get back into the community.

Totaling $200,000 the donation from Seth and Nina Wadley and the Seth Wadley Auto Group will go to help Rob's Ranch Treatment Center.

“The support that Seth and Nina are providing will truly change lives by making recovery and spiritual growth more accessible for the people of Oklahoma,” said Doug Hayes, director at the Rob’s Ranch facility.

Hayes and Seth Wadley both had big smiles when gathering with others in Wadley's office at his Ford dealership in Pauls Valley to make the announcement last week.

The gift has been pledged to go toward a new 20-bed residential dormitory, which Hayes said will broaden its ability to accommodate the growing demand for drug and alcohol treatment in Oklahoma.

Wadley is quick to say it's a priority for him to make a donation to a place that works to make a difference.

“Nina and I feel very fortunate to be in a position to help a place that does so much to repair and restore families,” Wadley said.

“We hope this contribution makes a difference and empowers Rob’s Ranch to have an even greater impact in our state.”

Apparently others know the ranch is important to Wadley as some employees pitched in to make a donation of their own for Wadley's birthday this past May.

“They were thinking about what to get me for my birthday, so they put some money together from the five sites and raised over $8,700 to be donated to the ranch. They know how much Rob's Ranch means to me,” he said.

“We have 12 employees that we've hired who came from the ranch and have grown from their experience there and have done a great job for us.”

With the donation plans are to begin construction of a new 4,500 square foot dormitory later this summer.

Hayes said the ranch now has about 40 clients as this donation will allow for an upgrade that brings them together into one single facility as they work to overcome addiction.

“Some are in manufactured homes at the ranch. With this new dormitory we'll take those clients out of them. It allows us to bring in a whole client group into one place,” Hayes said.

“This could help with bonding, spending more time together as a client group. Having that is important as they help each other with their recovery.”