Bird launches shared e-bikes and opens its app to local shared operators

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Shared e-scooters catapulted shared micromobility to the center stage of eco-friendly transportation in cities by providing more than 150 million zero-emission trips globally,” said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, in a statement. “We are launching our shared Bird Bike and Smart Bikeshare platform to meet fast-growing demand from cities and riders for more sustainable transportation options while expanding our serviceable addressable market by 5 billion trips per year.”

techcrunch.com
Carssmartcitiesdive.com

Bird adds electric bikes to its fleet

Bird announced Wednesday it would introduce dockless electric bikes to select cities in North America and Europe later this year, expanding on its dockless scooter fleets. The company said its "Bird Bikes" will hit a top speed of around 15 miles per hour, and travel 56 miles on a single charge. The vehicles will also include geofencing technology to slow or stop the motor in designated areas, and an integrated cable lock for added security, which are similar features to its competitors.
Bird Rolls Out Bike Sharing Platform

Bird Rolls Out Bike Sharing Platform

Bird Rides Inc. is putting its foot on the pedal. The Santa Monica-based micromobility company announced the launch of its bike sharing service on June 23. The company will roll out Bird Bikes, which feature electric motors, LED headlights and diagnostic technology to monitor the bike’s health, in the United States and Europe throughout the rest of 2021.
