FNGRS CRSSD is bringing Eric Prydz to Beach House in San Diego this August for CRSSD Beach a day party that you simply won’t want to miss. The summer is heating up in Southern California and one of the artists who is helping lead that charge is Eric Prydz. The dance music maestro has gone from sitting on the sidelines and crafting up virtual experiences in 2020 to announcing a bevy of shows in the US and Europe in 2021 with the intent to get everyone dancing again. Already set to play festivals like III Points, ARC Music Festival, and Escape Halloween, he’s also dropped the details for standalone shows as well in Los Angeles and now… San Diego!