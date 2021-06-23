Lotus Recovery Centers Announces Grand Opening of Dual Addiction Treatment Facility and Outpatient Crisis Center
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington-based addiction treatment organization Lotus Recovery Centers will hold a grand opening event on June 25 for their new substance use treatment facility that will also double as an outpatient crisis center. Both Delaware’s Lt. Governor Dr. Bethany Hall-Long, a fervent advocate for addiction treatment and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer will be speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.www.mychesco.com