A new survey of people around the country finds that Minnesotans fall in love faster than most states. 750 people were quizzed about love, and it found out that on average Minnesotans will say "I Love You" in less than a month, that ranks Minnesota 7th on the list of the states that fall in love the quickest, with just over 41% saying that it takes less than a month to fall in love with someone. The number one state is Ohio with a whopping 62% of people saying that it takes less than a month to fall in love.