COVID Long Hauler Syndrome: Why Dr. Anthony Fauci Compared Long COVID Syndrome With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

 7 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has compared long COVID syndrome with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). According to a study published in Frontiers in Medicine in April, 2021, COVID-19 can actually trigger chronic fatigue syndrome. Twenty-seven percent of COVID-19 survivors between 18 and 39 and 43 percent of survivors 65 and older suffer from long hauler syndrome (JAMA Open Network, February 19, 2021). Another review of 45 studies with almost 10,000 people who had COVID-19 found that over 70 percent continue to experience at least one symptom 60 days later (JAMA Network Open, May 26, 2021).

