Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Charges Of Endangering A Child

By Gina Tron
Oxygen
 7 days ago
Former Nickelodeon star and singer Drake Bell has admitted to charges of endangering a child during a 2017 incident involving a 15-year-old girl. Bell, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday during a Cleveland pretrial, News5 Cleveland reports. Cleveland Police say that Bell fostered a relationship with the girl several years before...

