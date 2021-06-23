Cancel
Bend, OR

Parking Pains

By Jack Harvel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the year, the City of Bend has been testing a residential parking permit program in a section of the Old Bend neighborhood. The intent behind the pilot program was to give the residents of the neighborhood parking spaces that wouldn't have to compete with river floaters, downtown shoppers and event crowds. After six months, survey results show little change in residents' attitudes, but the program's biggest challenge lies ahead with summer events and an influx of tourists.

