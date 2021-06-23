Cancel
Arkansas State

Three Named to National Club Softball Association All-America Teams

By Stan Morris
neareport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — Three players on Arkansas State University’s club softball team have been named to the National Club Softball Association (NCSA) All-America teams. Outfielder Keely Curtis of Harrisburg is a member of the first team, while outfielder Ali Law of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and pitcher Courtney Foreman of Crossett have been selected to the third team. A-State finished sixth nationally at the NCSA World Series in Columbus, Ga., May 23.

