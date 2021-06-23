Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan 13-year-old’s death days after COVID-19 vaccination being investigated by CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

By Justin P. Hicks
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 13-year-old Saginaw County male died last week, three days after he received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The teen’s death has been reported to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is under investigation by federal health to determine if there is a correlation between the death and vaccination, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

