Nvidia’s Canvas AI painting tool instantly turns blobs into realistic landscapes

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach distinct color represents a different type of feature: mountains, water, grass, ruins, etc. When colors are blobbed onto the canvas, the crude sketch is passed to a generative adversarial network. GANs essentially pass content back and forth between a creator AI that tries to make (in this case) a realistic image and a detector AI that evaluates how realistic that image is. These work together to make what they think is a fairly realistic depiction of what’s been suggested.

