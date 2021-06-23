Special Weather Statement issued for Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL REEVES AND WEST CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 434 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 12 miles east of Toyah, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Pecos, Barstow, Saragosa, Verhalen, Toyah Lake and Pecos Municipal Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 201 and 207. Interstate 20 between mile markers 28 and 50.alerts.weather.gov