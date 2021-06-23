Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DAWES COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whitney Lake, or 15 miles southwest of Chadron, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Dawes County.alerts.weather.gov