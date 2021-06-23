Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York set to lift COVID-19 state disaster emergency

By The Dispatch
Oneida Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — More than a year later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will end the state disaster emergency on Thursday. Cuomo announced that New York will end the state disaster emergency declared on March 7, 2020, to fight COVID-19. Given New York's dramatic progress against COVID-19, with the success in vaccination rates, and declining hospitalization and positivity statewide the state of emergency will expire after Thursday, June 24, Cuomo noted.

www.oneidadispatch.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#New Yorkers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYWKBW-TV

New York to begin downscaling state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin downscaling Monday. The state will continue to focus on communities with low vaccination rates. According to the governor the decision is based on the statewide progress of vaccinations. Starting Monday and continuing over...
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Ranks Among Safest States During COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent study was conducted to determine the safest states during the pandemic, and New York ranked among the best. Was New York the safest?. At this point, roughly 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We have made so much progress so far, and we'll fully get back once the majority of the population is vaccinated.
Public HealthObserver

Vaccinations led to the lifting of state COVID-19 restrictions

New York state’s COVID-19 restrictions were lifted this past week which demonstrates the progress being made in the fight against the disease. As restrictions have been incrementally lifted, we are starting to see our economy heal and a wide variety of programming and events begin to return. 70% of all New York residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose. To continue this positive trend that has enabled our economy to reopen and given us security in knowing we can start to gather with friends and family, we must continue to be cognizant of the fact that a large portion of our population has not yet been vaccinated. Most Western New York counties, remain below the threshold of having 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. As we witness our economy recovering and a return to some normalcy in our day to day lives, we must recognize that there is still work to do to protect our own health, the health of our families and neighbors, the health of our co-workers, and the health of our economy and our nation.
New York City, NYtribuneledgernews.com

New York’s COVID-19 emergency declaration expires Thursday, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — New York’s pandemic-related state of emergency is coming to an end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Fifteen months after coronavirus first tore through the U.S., the state’s declaration of emergency will expire Thursday, a step toward a ”post-COVID” New York, the embattled governor said during a news conference in Manhattan.
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s COVID-19 state of emergency is set to expire. What does it mean?

The pandemic is not over, but Virginia’s state of emergency almost is. Gov. Ralph Northam declared the state of emergency on March 12, 2020, five days after health officials reported Hampton Roads’ first coronavirus case. Over the last 15 months, Northam’s office approved statewide health and safety standards, waived laws pertaining to price gouging and mask wearing, activated emergency response teams and issued eviction protections for those impacted by the pandemic.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

New Mexico lifts pandemic restrictions on businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lifted all pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings and business operations on Thursday, marking the possible end to aggressive public health precautions more than 15 months after the local onslaught of COVID-19. Business owners were hopeful as state health officials lifted occupancy limits and other restrictions on public and private venues that were imposed by the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to the coronavirus.
Lawurbancny.com

Attorney General James Applauds Signing of Bill Creating Opioid Settlement Fund into Law

New Law Will Ensure Funds Recovered from AG James’ Opioid Litigation. and Settlements Go Towards Opioid Abatement and Treatment. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today applauded the signing of a new law that will ensure funds received by the state as the result of a settlement or a victory in litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors, dispensers, consultants, chain pharmacies, or other entities responsible for the opioid crisis will be deposited into an opioid settlement fund that will support treatment, recovery, and abatement efforts. Attorney General James worked with the bill’s sponsors — State Senator Gustavo Rivera and State Assemblymember Carrie Woerner — to create the legislation, which was signed into law today. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation into law after both chambers of the New York state Legislature passed their respective versions of the bill — S.7194 and A.6395B — unanimously earlier this month.
New York City, NYObserver

State Senator Borrello introduces COVID bills

As Independence Day nears, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is introducing legislation to give state residents independence from state COVID-19 regulations. Borrello introduced three bills in the state Senate on Wednesday. S.7268 prohibits a government entity from requiring individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; S.7269 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from requiring people to wear face coverings or face masks; and S.7270 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from issuing COVID-19 regulations or guidance without first getting approval from the state Legislature.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: New York

Albany Times Union. June 27, 2021. New York declares an end to the pandemic emergency, but COVID-19 still rages in parts of the U.S. and around the world. We need leaders to lead on this. Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have declared an end to the COVID-19 emergency in New York,...
Healthwcny.org

UPDATED: Cuomo signs opioid settlement fund lockbox bill with undisclosed caveats

Legislation designed to ensure funds from future settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is spent on substance abuse treatment and prevention was signed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with the understanding that the Democratic majorities in the state Legislature will make future changes to the law. In an approval memorandum...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Cuomo’s post-COVID orders confuse hard-hit nursing homes

Nursing homes are confused about which pandemic health and safety protocols they should keep following and want to know why the state Health Department is directing them to follow some newly expired guidance since Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly ended the coronavirus state of emergency last week. Nursing home officials have...
Public Healthcortlandvoice.com

Governor Cuomo gives an update on Covid-19 in New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Colorado looks to lift COVID-19 emergency declaration

Data: National Academy for State Health Policy and governors' offices; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosColorado Gov. Jared Polis is "actively looking" at ending the COVID-19 state of emergency, a top administration official says, following the lead of other states that are declaring an end to the pandemic.Why it matters: In addition to the symbolic importance, lifting emergency orders means the end to some safety nets, such as expanded assistance and certain housing protections, Axios' Marisa Fernandez and Tina Reed write.The big picture: Soon, more than half the states will have ended their formal emergency declarations for the pandemic — which could have...
ny.gov

Governor Cuomo Announces $7.4 Million in Homeland Security Grants to Support State's Emergency Preparedness

Grants Help Fund Equipment and Training to Enhance Preparedness, Protect Critical Infrastructure, and Advance Cyber Security Capabilities. Bomb Squads, HazMat Teams, Explosive Detection Canine Teams, Technical Rescue Teams, Critical Infrastructure, and Cyber Security Receive Funding. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 76 recipients across the State will receive grant funds...
Broome County, NYwskg.org

Broome County Ends State Of Emergency Declaration

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG) — After 15 months, Broome County will lift its COVID-19 State of Emergency on Thursday afternoon. The county initially issued the order on March 14, 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties each issued similar orders that weekend.
New York City, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Gov. Cuomo signs opioid lockbox bill into law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday to further fund opioid services. Earlier this week, it was announced that Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $230 million to New York to settle claims that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis. The company says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.